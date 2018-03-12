0 5 spring break deals on Atlanta's favorite attractions

With spring break approaching, it's time to figure out some ways to keep the kids happily occupied – without breaking the bank.

These five can't-miss deals on Atlanta’s go-to destinations will provide fun for the whole family and some pretty easy ways to save money while doing so:

Tellus Science Museum will host specially themed programs and activities over spring break. Tellus Science Museum photo/For the AJC

Tellus Science Museum, 100 Tellus Drive, Cartersville. 770-606-5700. tellusmuseum.org.

Tellus is ready to get kids working on their future and their resumes with 5 days of science careers, starting April 2. Come all ye young astronomers, geologists, doctors, aviators and engineers and dress up like a scientist, whatever that means to you.

Ways to save: Mention WSB’s Family 2 Family program at the ticket window during Spring Break Science Week for $2 off admission. Tellus also participates in the Museums on Us program that lets Bank of America/Merrill Lynch cardholders have free admission for the first full weekend (consecutive Saturday and Sunday) of each month.

Active military personnel with ID are admitted free, and their dependents are admitted for half price.

Senior trainer Lloyd Dodge (center) gets the Bernstein family, Melissa (from left), Emily, Zack and Michael, some hands on time with a dolphin. Bob Andres

Georgia Aquarium, 225 Baker St. NW, Atlanta. 404-581-4000. www.georgiaaquarium.org.

The aquarium suggests the following experiences during spring break:

Animal Encounters: A behind-the-scenes experience with an aquatic animal

SunTrust Pier 221: A live sea lion training session

The AT&T Dolphin Celebration

Behind The Seas Tours

The 4D Funbelievable Theater

Ways to save: Early Bird Discount. Buy your tix online and choose an entry time before 11 a.m. Every one gets in for $30.95 per person. Hours vary, but sometimes doors open as early as 8 a.m.

The aquarium also gives a discount of 20 percent on weekdays and 10 percent on weekends when you buy your tickets online and choose an arrival time between 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

And if you're a Georgia resident, you can visit the aquarium for free on your birthday by showing your ID at a ticket window.

Ian Taylor takes a photograph of fish inside the Chattahoochee Nature Center. Jonathan Phillips/For the AJC

Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055, ext. 238. www.chattnaturecenter.org.

Bring objects from nature such as shells or rocks, to trade during the Nature Exchange spring sale. Learn while having fun with the CNC’s Eco Tinker exhibits and watch a different nature film each day, April 2-6.

The CNC also hosts Camp Kingfisher's Spring Break Camp from April 2-6, for kids in kindergarten through seventh grade.

Ways to save: If you're planning to enroll your child in camp, you'll save around $80 if you're a member. Family memberships are $90, and you'll get free passes to distribute when you register for spring break camp.

Discounted memberships to the Children's Museum of Atlanta are available through March 31. Brant Sanderlin/For the AJC

Children's Museum of Atlanta, 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-659-5437. childrensmuseumatlanta.org.

Kids can enjoy story time, a mini-musical and a science show daily during the week of spring break, and they'll also be able to create build-it lab projects such as a slingshot car.

Ways to save: Memberships provide free admission for a year, plus additional discounts. If you buy a new membership by March 31, you'll get $10 off, plus two bonus months.

Fulton County residents can buy one ticket and get one free on the opening day of each feature exhibit. Military families get $2 off general admission tickets and $10 off memberships.

Dinosaur Explore is back at Stone Mountain Park. The big guys will be stomping around through Nov. 4, 2018. CONTRIBUTED

Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 800-401-2407. www.stonemountainpark.com.

Popular attractions such as the Summit Skyride, Ride the Ducks and the SkyHike adventure ropes course will be open during spring break, and you'll want to stay for a nightly Lasershow Spectactular.

Ways to save: A flash sale is currently underway that offers an All-Attractions Pass for $22.95 plus tax (a 30ish % savings). You can use the ticket through April 8. If you visit the park often, Membership and Membership Plus benefits can help you save with free guest passes and other discounts.

Gas South customers can take advantage of additional savings on Adventure Passes and memberships, and military discounts are also available.

