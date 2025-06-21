Year’s hottest days, so far, coming to metro Atlanta area

The hottest days of the year, so far, are here and the heat’s going to build up into next week.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says isolated storms are possible the next couple of days.

Starting Sunday and continuing into Monday, temperatures will have highs in the low to mid 90s.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

From Tuesday to Friday, temperatures in the mid to upper 90s are likely, with near-record highs possible beginning Tuesday.

Monahan said temperatures will come down somewhat by next weekend as the chance for storms and rain comes back.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

Here’s what to know for the week ahead’s hot temperatures:

Isolated storm possible the next couple of days

Heat wave building into next week

Highs in the low to mid 90s Sunday and Monday

Temperatures in mid to upper 90s likely Tuesday through Friday

Near record highs possible starting Tuesday

Temperatures will come down some by next weekend as rain/storm chances return

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]

©2025 Cox Media Group