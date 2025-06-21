Year’s hottest days, so far, coming to metro Atlanta area

The hottest days of the year, so far, are here and the heat’s going to build up into next week.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says isolated storms are possible the next couple of days.
Starting Sunday and continuing into Monday, temperatures will have highs in the low to mid 90s.
From Tuesday to Friday, temperatures in the mid to upper 90s are likely, with near-record highs possible beginning Tuesday.
Monahan said temperatures will come down somewhat by next weekend as the chance for storms and rain comes back.
