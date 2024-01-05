Weather

Winter weather advisory issued for north Georgia mountains

By WSBTV.com News Staff

This weekend will mark the start of an active weather pattern across north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich is first tracking the potential for freezing rain and ice in the mountains early Saturday with widespread rain for the rest of North Georgia.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Lumpkin, Towns, Union and White counties from 11 p.m. Friday night until 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

Kramlich is also tracking a strong storm system expected to bring heavy rain to metro Atlanta.

Severe Weather Team 2 will have the latest tracking and timing throughout the day on Channel 2 Action News.

Here is what you need to know for the weekend:

  • Rain moves in late tonight; periods of rain on Saturday
  • Counties under winter weather advisory could see up to 1/5 inch of ice
  • Heavy rain will spread back in late Monday night, Tuesday
  • Up to 2-3 inches of rain possible

