Winter weather advisory issued for north Georgia mountains

This weekend will mark the start of an active weather pattern across north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich is first tracking the potential for freezing rain and ice in the mountains early Saturday with widespread rain for the rest of North Georgia.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Lumpkin, Towns, Union and White counties from 11 p.m. Friday night until 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

Kramlich is also tracking a strong storm system expected to bring heavy rain to metro Atlanta.

Here is what you need to know for the weekend:

Rain moves in late tonight; periods of rain on Saturday

Counties under winter weather advisory could see up to 1/5 inch of ice

Heavy rain will spread back in late Monday night, Tuesday

Up to 2-3 inches of rain possible

