Wide range of temperatures across north Georgia to start weekend

By WSBTV.com News Staff

As we head into the last weekend of April, you may notice a change in the temperatures depending on where you step out Friday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says a wedge will develop across the northeast metro and mountains today. A wedge is a bubble of cooler air near the surface that gets trapped along the eastern slopes of the Appalachian Mountains.

It’s causing a big difference in temperatures.

“Temperatures are going to be about 15 degrees different if you take a ride along I-85 from LaGrange toward Gainesville. Today’s high in LaGrange is 83, but just 68 in Gainesville,” Monahan says.

Friday’s highs will stay in the 60s to about 70 degrees for a lot of northeast Georgia later today. South of I-20, expect many spots to reach the low 80s.

Here’s what to know for the weekend:

  • Isolated showers are possible Friday
  • Saturday will be mostly cloudy
  • Expect to see more sunshine on Sunday
  • The next chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms arrive Tuesday

