What to know now about risk for severe weather this weekend

Severe Weather Team 2 wants to prepare you ahead of the risk for strong to severe storms this weekend.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is a tracking a cold front that will push through north Georgia late Saturday into Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

There is already a Level 2 out of 5 severe weather risk for north Georgia, which Monahan says is notable this far out.

“Keep in mind it’s Monday. So this is way in advance, about five to six days from now and already we have an elevated risk of strong and severe thunderstorms,” Monahan says.

“We have lots of time to watch it, but I wanted to make sure you have an early alert about it,” he added.

The main threats will be damaging wind gusts, large hail and a tornado risk as well.

Monahan says there will be shifts and changes in the next couple of days. Severe Weather Team 2 will be fine tuning the forecast throughout the week as the system gets closer.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

©2025 Cox Media Group