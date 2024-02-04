Wet, windy Sunday ahead for north Georgia

GEORGIA — Hold on to your hats and umbrellas; it will be a wet, windy, and cool Sunday afternoon for north Georgia.
By Sunday afternoon light to moderate rain is in the forecast for most of north Georgia. No thunderstorms are expected. The rain will weaken late Monday Morning.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Jennifer Lopez said most areas will see anywhere from a quarter to an inch of rain.
A wind advisory is in effect for most of the area through 1 a.m. Monday.
Strong east winds could gust to 40 mph and be capable of knocking down some tree limbs.
Sunday afternoon will be chilly with temperatures in the 40s.
Most of next week looks dry and mild with rain returning by Friday.
