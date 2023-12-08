Wet weekend ahead: Heavy rain, isolated storm possible Saturday into Sunday

ATLANTA — If you have weekend plans, make sure you have the rain gear handy.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says another wet weekend is in store. The heaviest rain is expected Saturday night into Sunday.

Kramlich says an isolated storm can’t be ruled out Sunday.

Here’s what to know for the weekend:

On and off showers throughout the day Saturday

Gusty winds also possible along with an isolated storm on Sunday

Severe weather threat looks to be very low with this system

Another cold blast for the start of next week

