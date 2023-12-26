Wet roads, chance of showers on the day after Christmas

It was a rainy Christmas night in the metro.

Rain could stick around in parts of the metro until Tuesday evening for some eastern counties, according to Channel 2 Severe Weather Meteorologist Eboni Deon.

Here is what you need to know for Tuesday:

Rain will be possible through late afternoon, or early evening

Flood watch until 6 p.m. in Rabun and Habersham counties

Drier weather returns Wednesday.

A cold front moves through late Wednesday and will drop temps into the 40s for highs Thursday and Friday

