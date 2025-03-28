Weather on the way: What to know about the risk for strong to severe storms Monday

While Friday will be quiet with highs near 80, there is a risk for strong to severe storms later this weekend and early next week.

Isolated showers are possible late Saturday. On Sunday, we will be watching a severe risk for areas to our west in parts of Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

Here in Georgia, any storms that develop during the daylight hours on Sunday should stay below severe limits. The severe weather risk though will start to go up early morning.

The main impacts will be damaging wind gusts and the possibility for hail and a brief, spin-up tornado.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 2 as we update the timing, on Channel 2 Action News.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]





©2025 Cox Media Group