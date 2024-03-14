Today will be the warmest day of the year so far across north Georgia. Storm chances return Friday

If you’re ready for spring weather, then Thursday will shape up to be a nice day in north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says it’s going to feel more like the middle of May than the middle of March. Thursday will be the warmest day of the year so far with highs reaching 80.

That’s a week ahead of the average first date of 80-degree weather in Atlanta, March 21.

Enjoy the sunshine today. On Friday, our next chance for isolated strong storms moves back in.

We’re tracking today’s high temperatures and updating the timeline for weekend storms, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Here’s what to know for Thursday:

Warmest day of the year so far today

Cold front approaches tomorrow with showers and storms moving in during the morning

A level 1 severe weather risk over north Georgia tomorrow for isolated storms that could produce damaging wind gusts; a brief spin up tornado possible

Mainly dry weather Saturday; a chance for rain/showers south on Sunday

Much cooler next week

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]









©2023 Cox Media Group