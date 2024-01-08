Temperatures expected to drop below average this week after rain, severe storms move in

ATLANTA — Gloomy weather is ahead this week with storms and low temperatures.

The temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight and into Monday morning, and lots of clouds are expected.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Jennifer Lopez said Monday highs will be chilly with temperatures in the 50s and breezy winds, but rain and severe storms will begin to pick up on Monday night.

Monday’s weather conditions will lead to below-average temperatures on Tuesday.

The low in Atlanta is expected to be 32 with some areas having lows of 25.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said Tuesday is also expected to have widespread rain and possibly strong storms. The severe threat will be mainly south, cooler air north of a warm front will keep most of the metro area from seeing severe storms.

What you need to know:

Rain and storms expected on Monday night

Temperatures expected to drop below average on Tuesday.

Heavy rain, isolated thunderstorms, and strong winds are expected early Tuesday.

The severe threat will be mainly south.

Possibility of light snow, but accumulation is not expected.

