Storms could pop up across north Ga., metro Atlanta through the weekend

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Steamy Friday afternoon with possible storms Steamy Friday afternoon with possible storms

Storms are possible throughout the weekend across most of north Georgia and metro Atlanta.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says there are some hit-or-miss storms through early Friday evening.

Kramlich says we’ll get a break from storms on Saturday, but temperatures will be hot.

On Sunday, all of north Georgia and metro Atlanta are under a Level 2 of 5 risk for strong and severe storms.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Pop-up storms possible through early Friday evening
  • High temperatures on Saturday
  • Risk of strong, severe storms returns on Sunday

