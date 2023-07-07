Storms could pop up across north Ga., metro Atlanta through the weekend

Storms are possible throughout the weekend across most of north Georgia and metro Atlanta.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says there are some hit-or-miss storms through early Friday evening.
Get the latest storm tracking on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]
Kramlich says we’ll get a break from storms on Saturday, but temperatures will be hot.
On Sunday, all of north Georgia and metro Atlanta are under a Level 2 of 5 risk for strong and severe storms.
[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]
Here’s what you need to know:
- Pop-up storms possible through early Friday evening
- High temperatures on Saturday
- Risk of strong, severe storms returns on Sunday
[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]
©2022 Cox Media Group