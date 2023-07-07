Storms could pop up across north Ga., metro Atlanta through the weekend

Storms are possible throughout the weekend across most of north Georgia and metro Atlanta.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says there are some hit-or-miss storms through early Friday evening.

Kramlich says we’ll get a break from storms on Saturday, but temperatures will be hot.

On Sunday, all of north Georgia and metro Atlanta are under a Level 2 of 5 risk for strong and severe storms.

Here’s what you need to know:

Pop-up storms possible through early Friday evening

High temperatures on Saturday

Risk of strong, severe storms returns on Sunday

