Steady rain continues for wet Thursday morning commute across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Don’t forget an umbrella as you head out the door Thursday morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says it will be a soggy commute as steady rain continues to move across metro Atlanta.

Kramlich says about half an inch of rain has fallen in Atlanta while a few areas in south metro have seen up to 1.5 inches of rain.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields urges drivers to use caution on the wet roads.

Here’s what you need to know for Thursday.

Soggy Thursday morning

Breezy start with wind gusts around 16 mph

Drier afternoon, but more scattered showers Friday

Turning cooler Sunday into next week

