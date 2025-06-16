Soggy stretch: There’s been at least a trace of rain 30 of the last 46 days

If it feels like we’ve seen a lot of rain this spring, that’s because we have.

Since the start of May, 30 of the last 46 days have had at least a trace of rain, including 11 consecutive days in June.

There is more rain in the forecast with scattered storms for the next few days.

There’s a big change in our pattern for the weekend ahead, including hotter temperatures in the 90s. Summer officially starts on Friday.

