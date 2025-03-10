Soggy start to week with light rain for morning commute

It’s going to be a soggy start to the work and school week.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking periods of rain for the morning commute.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

Monahan says light rain will gradually taper to scattered showers this afternoon. Some sunshine will return by the end of the day. Temperatures will be cooler today, but a warmup is on the way.

Also don’t forget sunrises and sunsets will be later this week with daylight saving time now in effect. Monday’s sunrise will be at 7:54 a.m. and sunset at 7:42 p.m.

We’re tracking the showers plus a warmup on the way , LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

Here’s what to know for Monday:

Periods of light rain to start tapering to scattered showers later today

Clearing by late afternoon

Highs in the 50s today, but in the 70s for the rest of the week

Next chance of showers on Thursday

Tracking a risk for strong or severe storms over the weekend

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

Cooler and wet start to your Monday morning





©2025 Cox Media Group