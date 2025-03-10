Soggy start to week with light rain for morning commute

It’s going to be a soggy start to the work and school week.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking periods of rain for the morning commute.
[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]
Monahan says light rain will gradually taper to scattered showers this afternoon. Some sunshine will return by the end of the day. Temperatures will be cooler today, but a warmup is on the way.
Also don’t forget sunrises and sunsets will be later this week with daylight saving time now in effect. Monday’s sunrise will be at 7:54 a.m. and sunset at 7:42 p.m.
We’re tracking the showers plus a warmup on the way , LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.
Here’s what to know for Monday:
- Periods of light rain to start tapering to scattered showers later today
- Clearing by late afternoon
- Highs in the 50s today, but in the 70s for the rest of the week
- Next chance of showers on Thursday
- Tracking a risk for strong or severe storms over the weekend
[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]
©2025 Cox Media Group