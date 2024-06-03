Slow-moving storms possible Monday ahead of building heat and humidity this week

It’s going to be a very warm and humid week across north Georgia.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said isolated slow-moving storms are possible this afternoon.
Temperatures are also expected to push towards 90 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking heat and potential storms all week, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News At Noon.
Here is what you need to know for this week:
- Building heat and humidity this week with highs pushing toward 90 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday
- Chance for scattered storms continues through Thursday
- Some rain will come in the overnight hours
- Up to 1-2 inches of rain is possible most areas through Friday
- Warm and drier this weekend
