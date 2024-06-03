Weather

Slow-moving storms possible Monday ahead of building heat and humidity this week

By WSBTV.com News Staff
It’s going to be a very warm and humid week across north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said isolated slow-moving storms are possible this afternoon.

Temperatures are also expected to push towards 90 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday.

Here is what you need to know for this week:

  • Building heat and humidity this week with highs pushing toward 90 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday
  • Chance for scattered storms continues through Thursday
  • Some rain will come in the overnight hours
  • Up to 1-2 inches of rain is possible most areas through Friday
  • Warm and drier this weekend

