Slow-moving storms possible Monday ahead of building heat and humidity this week

It’s going to be a very warm and humid week across north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said isolated slow-moving storms are possible this afternoon.

Temperatures are also expected to push towards 90 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking heat and potential storms all week

Here is what you need to know for this week:

Building heat and humidity this week with highs pushing toward 90 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday

Chance for scattered storms continues through Thursday

Some rain will come in the overnight hours

Up to 1-2 inches of rain is possible most areas through Friday

Warm and drier this weekend

Boil water advisory still remains in effect for certain neighborhoods in Atlanta

