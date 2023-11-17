Slight chance for rain Friday night, storms possible next week in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Friday will start off dry, but that will change for parts of metro Atlanta later.

Severe Weather Team 2 Brian Monahan says there is a slight chance for showers overnight into early Saturday morning. Monahan is also tracking the chance for heavy rain and storms next week.

Here’s what to know for the weekend.

Warm ahead of a cold front today with highs near 70

Showers quickly clearing Saturday with lots of sun in the weekend forecast

Cold front moves in late Monday into Tuesday with the chance for heavy rain and storms

