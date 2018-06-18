ATLANTA - Scattered showers and storms developed over parts of Georgia Sunday afternoon.
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Chattooga County until 6 p.m. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said 40-60 mph wind gusts are expected with heavy rain and frequent lightning.
Early Sunday afternoon, Severe Weather Team 2 was tracking some rain with a complex of storms over middle Georgia. A little bit of it is impacting our very far southern counties.
"The rain chance by the afternoon will run at 40 percent, with heavy rain and frequent lightning the greatest impacts,” Monahan said. “Like we saw in yesterday’s storms, though, a couple storms could become strong with 40 to 60 mph wind gusts and small hail.”
Have a great afternoon! We have a 40% chance of downpours this afternoon. I'll be back tonight at 6 & 11 updating the rain outlook for the new work week. pic.twitter.com/UNQkRU8AQb— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) June 17, 2018
Drier air will begin moving toward the area Monday, but not fast enough to drop the chance of rain below 40 percent.
By Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, enough dry air will move in to limit the chance of storms to 20 percent each day.
[Download the FREE Severe Weather Team 2 app for alerts in your area]
Afternoon highs will push into the low 90s, just in time for summer.
Summer begins at 6:07 a.m. on Thursday.
TRENDING STORIES:
What can you get only on Channel 2 Action News?
1. Updated hour-by-hour cloud and rain forecast showing the timeline/favored locations for storms Sunday and Monday.
2. Updated storm threats for Sunday afternoon and Monday.
3. Updated hour-by-hour cloud and rain forecast showing fewer storms as we head into mid-to late week
4. StormTracker 2HD radar showing any storms that develop + tracks.
5. Updated jet stream and temperature forecast showing hotter/drier weather mid-to late next week.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}