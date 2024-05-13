Weather

Showers on Monday ahead of severe storm chance on Tuesday

By WSBTV.com News Staff
By WSBTV.com News Staff

After a sunny weekend, showers are moving back into parts of metro Atlanta this morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says just showers are expected today, but a chance for strong or even severe thunderstorms is back in the forecast tomorrow.

We’re getting you ready for the weather on the way this week, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

Here is what you need to know for Monday:

  • Scattered showers today, more south
  • Severe weather is unlikely today; a chance for isolated strong or severe storms later tomorrow
  • Temperatures will be much cooler with many areas staying in the upper 60s and low 70s
  • Damaging gusts, hail, heavy rain and lightning all possible later on Tuesday

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read