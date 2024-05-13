Showers on Monday ahead of severe storm chance on Tuesday

After a sunny weekend, showers are moving back into parts of metro Atlanta this morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says just showers are expected today, but a chance for strong or even severe thunderstorms is back in the forecast tomorrow.

Here is what you need to know for Monday:

Scattered showers today, more south

Severe weather is unlikely today; a chance for isolated strong or severe storms later tomorrow

Temperatures will be much cooler with many areas staying in the upper 60s and low 70s

Damaging gusts, hail, heavy rain and lightning all possible later on Tuesday

