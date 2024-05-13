Showers on Monday ahead of severe storm chance on Tuesday

After a sunny weekend, showers are moving back into parts of metro Atlanta this morning.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says just showers are expected today, but a chance for strong or even severe thunderstorms is back in the forecast tomorrow.
Here is what you need to know for Monday:
- Scattered showers today, more south
- Severe weather is unlikely today; a chance for isolated strong or severe storms later tomorrow
- Temperatures will be much cooler with many areas staying in the upper 60s and low 70s
- Damaging gusts, hail, heavy rain and lightning all possible later on Tuesday
