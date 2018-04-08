As rain moves out, arctic air moves in across metro

ATLANTA - As rain moved out overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, most of metro Atlanta woke up to temperatures in the 30s.
A freeze warning was in place until 10 a.m. Sunday for most of northwest Georgia.
A Freeze Warning has been issued for part of N GA as temperatures fall overnight. In these counties in pink, low 30s are possible, damaging plants that have already budded or blossomed. #gawx pic.twitter.com/303yHsfQO4— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) April 7, 2018
“Showers will be clearing after midnight,” Severe Weather Team 2’s Katie Walls said. “In the morning, we’ll see low 30s in the west metro, into northwest Georgia and extending into the north Georgia mountains, where some 20s are a possibility.”
By noon on Sunday, the metro will see partly cloudy skies with temperatures only reaching into the high 40s to low 50s.
By 5 p.m., temperatures will continue to climb across the metro, reaching into the high 50s and low 60s.
The average high for this time of year is 71 degrees.
Heading out early Sunday? Bundle up! Widespread 30s will move in behind an Arctic Front overnight. pic.twitter.com/LqXeO9QzBa— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) April 8, 2018
“All around, it’s going to be a chilly start. If you do have sensitive plants, we will be dipping into the low 30s. My advice is to cover them up,” Walls said.
The high temperature will remain low-to-mid 60s throughout the week until about Thursday, where the high is expected to reach about 75 degrees.
What viewers can only get on Channel 2 Action News:
- Updated hour-by-hour forecast pinpointing when rain arrives in your neighborhood.
- New Storm Prediction Center outlooks, showing where the threat for severe weather is.
- Where temperatures will drop to near-freezing and when temperatures will rebound.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}