Strong storms popping up across metro Atlanta

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    ATLANTA - Showers and storms have started popping up across the metro.

    Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Eboni Deon says the storms are producing strong wind gusts, lightning, heavy rain and the possibility of quarter-size hail.

    Highs Monday will reach the lower 90s and heat up. Heat indices could reach near 100 degrees in a few areas, including Atlanta. 

    The rain chances will continue to go up through the week. On Tuesday and Wednesday, expect scattered afternoon storms with highs near 90 degrees. On Thursday through this weekend, rain and storms will be likely each day. 

