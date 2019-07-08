Strong storms popping up across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA - Showers and storms have started popping up across the metro.
Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Eboni Deon says the storms are producing strong wind gusts, lightning, heavy rain and the possibility of quarter-size hail.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the timing of rain starting at 4 on Channel 2 Action News.
Cleared to land. The storm on the left is the one we had to dodge and the one on the right looks to be over around 285/20 Westside. Be careful on wet roads! pic.twitter.com/Ujn5gWeGdt— Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) July 8, 2019
Highs Monday will reach the lower 90s and heat up. Heat indices could reach near 100 degrees in a few areas, including Atlanta.
The rain chances will continue to go up through the week. On Tuesday and Wednesday, expect scattered afternoon storms with highs near 90 degrees. On Thursday through this weekend, rain and storms will be likely each day.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Deputy killed in line of duty identified as 28-year-old father of 2 young kids
- WARNING: Metro Atlanta Wendy's employee tests positive for hepatitis A
- 15-year-old Atlanta native Cori 'Coco' Gauff's incredible run at Wimbledon ends
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}