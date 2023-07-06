Scattered storms with heavy rain, lightning, high winds ahead this afternoon

ATLANTA — The summer weather trend is continuing Thursday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says temperatures are going to be high in the afternoons, and there’s a chance for some rain each day.

Those in the Atlanta metro area should also expect some strong winds over the next few days with a muggy heat.

Here is what you need to know for Thursday:

Summertime weather pattern continues

Afternoon highs near 90

Scattered showers and storms each day, mainly afternoon-evening

More rain and less heat early next week

