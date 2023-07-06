Scattered storms with heavy rain, lightning, high winds ahead this afternoon

ATLANTA — The summer weather trend is continuing Thursday.
Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says temperatures are going to be high in the afternoons, and there’s a chance for some rain each day.
Those in the Atlanta metro area should also expect some strong winds over the next few days with a muggy heat.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 2 for LIVE updates and latest timing throughout the day on Channel 2 Action News.
Here is what you need to know for Thursday:
- Summertime weather pattern continues
- Afternoon highs near 90
- Scattered showers and storms each day, mainly afternoon-evening
- More rain and less heat early next week
[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]
[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]
©2022 Cox Media Group