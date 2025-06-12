Scattered showers, storms popping up this afternoon

Don’t put away the rain gear because the wet weather pattern isn’t going anywhere this weekend.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says Thursday will start off muggy, but expect scattered showers and storms this afternoon.
Localized heavy rainfall is expected with the storms, which could lead to isolated flooding in spots.
Here’s what to know:
- Storms this afternoon and evening
- Heavy rainfall and frequent lightning the main concerns
- Storms continue through the weekend
