Scattered showers, storms popping up this afternoon

Don’t put away the rain gear because the wet weather pattern isn’t going anywhere this weekend.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says Thursday will start off muggy, but expect scattered showers and storms this afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts wherever you go]

Localized heavy rainfall is expected with the storms, which could lead to isolated flooding in spots.

We’re tracking how long the wet weather pattern will last, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

Here’s what to know:

Storms this afternoon and evening

Heavy rainfall and frequent lightning the main concerns

Storms continue through the weekend

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

©2025 Cox Media Group