Scattered showers, storms popping up this afternoon

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Don’t put away the rain gear because the wet weather pattern isn’t going anywhere this weekend.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says Thursday will start off muggy, but expect scattered showers and storms this afternoon.

Localized heavy rainfall is expected with the storms, which could lead to isolated flooding in spots.

We’re tracking how long the wet weather pattern will last, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

Here’s what to know:

  • Storms this afternoon and evening
  • Heavy rainfall and frequent lightning the main concerns
  • Storms continue through the weekend

