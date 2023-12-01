Scattered showers today start wet weather pattern. Heavy rain, isolated storm possible this weekend

ATLANTA — Don’t forget your umbrella before you head out the door on Friday morning
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Jennifer Lopez is tracking a soggy start to the weekend with scattered showers moving through metro Atlanta this morning.
It’s the start of a wet weather pattern for your weekend.
We’re LIVE tracking the showers plus how much rain to expect this weekend, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]
Here’s what to know for Friday:
- Light rain, intermittent showers on Friday
- Saturday will be the soggiest day with pockets of steady heavy rainfall
- An isolated storm is possible Friday and Saturday but nothing severe expected
- Rain wraps up Sunday
- Drier and cooler next week
[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]
©2023 Cox Media Group