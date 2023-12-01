Weather

Scattered showers today start wet weather pattern. Heavy rain, isolated storm possible this weekend

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Rainy day in Atlanta Atlanta residents woke up to a rainy morning on Tuesday. Here, a pedestrian walks in the rain. (John Spink, jspink@ajc.com)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Don’t forget your umbrella before you head out the door on Friday morning

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Jennifer Lopez is tracking a soggy start to the weekend with scattered showers moving through metro Atlanta this morning.

It’s the start of a wet weather pattern for your weekend.

We’re LIVE tracking the showers plus how much rain to expect this weekend, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

Here’s what to know for Friday:

  • Light rain, intermittent showers on Friday
  • Saturday will be the soggiest day with pockets of steady heavy rainfall
  • An isolated storm is possible Friday and Saturday but nothing severe expected
  • Rain wraps up Sunday
  • Drier and cooler next week

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

Rain on the way this weekend Rain on the way this weekend


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read