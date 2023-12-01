Scattered showers today start wet weather pattern. Heavy rain, isolated storm possible this weekend

ATLANTA — Don’t forget your umbrella before you head out the door on Friday morning

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Jennifer Lopez is tracking a soggy start to the weekend with scattered showers moving through metro Atlanta this morning.

It’s the start of a wet weather pattern for your weekend.

Here’s what to know for Friday:

Light rain, intermittent showers on Friday

Saturday will be the soggiest day with pockets of steady heavy rainfall

An isolated storm is possible Friday and Saturday but nothing severe expected

Rain wraps up Sunday

Drier and cooler next week

