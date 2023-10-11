Scattered showers return to forecast for metro Atlanta on Wednesday

After weeks of mainly dry weather, rain returns to the forecast for metro Atlanta this week.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says a tropical disturbance over the Gulf of Mexico will bring in showers starting Wednesday.

Here’s what to know for Wednesday:

Bring an umbrella or rain jacket if you are going to Braves NLDS watch party at the Battery.

Steady rainfall will taper off early Thursday morning

Another wave of showers will enter in Friday

We dry out by the weekend with cooler air spilling in by Sunday

