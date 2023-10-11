Scattered showers return to forecast for metro Atlanta on Wednesday

After weeks of mainly dry weather, rain returns to the forecast for metro Atlanta this week.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says a tropical disturbance over the Gulf of Mexico will bring in showers starting Wednesday.
We’ll be tracking the rain as it moves through your neighborhood, on Channel 2 Action News.
Here’s what to know for Wednesday:
- Bring an umbrella or rain jacket if you are going to Braves NLDS watch party at the Battery.
- Steady rainfall will taper off early Thursday morning
- Another wave of showers will enter in Friday
- We dry out by the weekend with cooler air spilling in by Sunday
[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]
©2023 Cox Media Group