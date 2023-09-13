Scattered showers, isolated storms expected throughout Wednesday

ATLANTA — It’s going to be a rainy commute for drivers in Atlanta on Wednesday morning.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says there will be some scatted showers and isolated storms throughout the day.
Later on today, the cold front will bring some comfortable weather with temperatures in the mid-80s.
Monohan added that the temperatures later in the week will be in the lower 80s, with the chance of showers.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Possible lingering showers/isolated storms on Thursday
- Chance of showers and isolated storms this weekend
- Late week temperatures in the lower 80s
