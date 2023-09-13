Scattered showers, isolated storms expected throughout Wednesday

ATLANTA — It’s going to be a rainy commute for drivers in Atlanta on Wednesday morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says there will be some scatted showers and isolated storms throughout the day.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

Later on today, the cold front will bring some comfortable weather with temperatures in the mid-80s.

Monohan added that the temperatures later in the week will be in the lower 80s, with the chance of showers.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

Here’s what you need to know:

Possible lingering showers/isolated storms on Thursday

Chance of showers and isolated storms this weekend

Late week temperatures in the lower 80s

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]

Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News for the latest on the storms.

Cold front to bring more comfortable weather Cold front to bring more comfortable weather









©2023 Cox Media Group