Scattered rain in metro area, small chance of flurries in north Georgia mountains

ATLANTA — Wednesday will start off cloudy and mainly dry, but that will change as we go throughout the day.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich is tracking a system that will bring scattered showers later this afternoon.
Kramlich says there’s a chance for flurries on the north side of the metro where temps. will be running 5-10 degrees below avg.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 2 throughout the day as we track the showers, on Channel 2 Action News
Here’s what to know for Wednesday:
- Showers this evening mainly south of I-20
- Clear and cold Thursday morning
- Next rain chance arrives late Friday night into Saturday
