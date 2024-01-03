Scattered rain in metro area, small chance of flurries in north Georgia mountains

ATLANTA — Wednesday will start off cloudy and mainly dry, but that will change as we go throughout the day.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich is tracking a system that will bring scattered showers later this afternoon.

Kramlich says there’s a chance for flurries on the north side of the metro where temps. will be running 5-10 degrees below avg.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 2 throughout the day as we track the showers, on Channel 2 Action News

Here’s what to know for Wednesday:

Showers this evening mainly south of I-20

Clear and cold Thursday morning

Next rain chance arrives late Friday night into Saturday

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]

Cold day with potential for showers Cold day with potential for showers

©2023 Cox Media Group