Scattered downpours, chance of isolated thunderstorms for Friday morning commute

ATLANTA — Don’t forget the umbrella before you head out to the door Friday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking a cold front that is bringing showers through metro Atlanta to start the day.

Monahan says there is also a chance for some isolated thunderstorms with the front.

Watch Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. as we track the rain and alert you to any traffic issues for the commute.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

Here’s what to know for Friday:

Wet commute with showers

The rain starts to clear for the afternoon.

Breezy, highs in 70s

Mostly clear for Friday night football

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]









©2023 Cox Media Group