Scattered downpours, chance of isolated thunderstorms for Friday morning commute

ATLANTA — Don’t forget the umbrella before you head out to the door Friday.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking a cold front that is bringing showers through metro Atlanta to start the day.
Monahan says there is also a chance for some isolated thunderstorms with the front.
Here’s what to know for Friday:
- Wet commute with showers
- The rain starts to clear for the afternoon.
- Breezy, highs in 70s
- Mostly clear for Friday night football
