Scattered showers, isolated storms possible for your weekend

If you are finalizing plans for the weekend, you will want to keep the rain gear in mind.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking a wet weather pattern that will start on Friday.

Monahan says scattered showers arrive in the morning hours. There’s a chance of isolated storms later in the weekend.

Here is what to know:

Gradually warming up through the weekend

Scattered showers will be intermittent throughout the day

Saturday looks to be the soggiest day of the weekend

It will be a wet tailgate for the SEC championship

Scattered showers continue Sunday with rain eventually tapering off by Monday

Weather is going to be wet through the weekend with periods of light rain starting Friday

