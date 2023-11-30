Weather

Scattered showers, isolated storms possible for your weekend

By WSBTV.com News Staff

If you are finalizing plans for the weekend, you will want to keep the rain gear in mind.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking a wet weather pattern that will start on Friday.

Monahan says scattered showers arrive in the morning hours. There’s a chance of isolated storms later in the weekend.

Here is what to know:

  • Gradually warming up through the weekend
  • Scattered showers will be intermittent throughout the day
  • Saturday looks to be the soggiest day of the weekend
  • It will be a wet tailgate for the SEC championship
  • Scattered showers continue Sunday with rain eventually tapering off by Monday

Weather is going to be wet through the weekend with periods of light rain starting Friday

