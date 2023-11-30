Scattered showers, isolated storms possible for your weekend

If you are finalizing plans for the weekend, you will want to keep the rain gear in mind.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking a wet weather pattern that will start on Friday.
Monahan says scattered showers arrive in the morning hours. There’s a chance of isolated storms later in the weekend.
Here is what to know:
- Gradually warming up through the weekend
- Scattered showers will be intermittent throughout the day
- Saturday looks to be the soggiest day of the weekend
- It will be a wet tailgate for the SEC championship
- Scattered showers continue Sunday with rain eventually tapering off by Monday
