Risk for strong storms continues on Saturday afternoon

ATLANTA — High temperatures and the chance for strong storms are staying in the forecast as we start the weekend.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says it will be hot on Saturday with storms in the afternoon and evening.

She says the strong storms could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

More scattered storms will develop on Sunday afternoon.

Deon says you can expect to see the same weather pattern for the start of your week with mainly dry mornings and storms in the afternoon.

