Rain and winter weather move through north Georgia this weekend

ATLANTA — Grab your coats! Cold weather is continuing to move through north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says a winter weather advisory will be in effect for parts of northeast Georgia until 8 a.m.

Deon added that some areas could see up to 1/10 inches of ice while higher elevations could see 2/10 inches.

The rest of Saturday is expected to stay dry after some rain in the morning.

Here is what you need to know for the weekend:

Dry and breezy Sunday

Heavy rain will spread back in late Monday night, Tuesday

Up to 2-3 inches of rain possible

