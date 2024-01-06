Rain and winter weather move through north Georgia this weekend

ATLANTA — Grab your coats! Cold weather is continuing to move through north Georgia.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says a winter weather advisory will be in effect for parts of northeast Georgia until 8 a.m.
Deon added that some areas could see up to 1/10 inches of ice while higher elevations could see 2/10 inches.
[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]
The rest of Saturday is expected to stay dry after some rain in the morning.
Here is what you need to know for the weekend:
- Dry and breezy Sunday
- Heavy rain will spread back in late Monday night, Tuesday
- Up to 2-3 inches of rain possible
[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]
©2023 Cox Media Group