Rain moving out, much colder temperatures moving in

Rain is moving out Tuesday afternoon and much colder air is moving in.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said an arctic cold front will drop temperatures 15 to 20 degrees colder later this week.
We're tracking the timing of cold weather moving in
Here is what you need to know:
- Rain is moving out Tuesday evening
- Fog is possible for Wednesday morning’s commute
- Drier, colder weather returns Wednesday.
- A cold front moves through late Wednesday and will drop temps into the 40s for highs Thursday and Friday
