Rain moving out, much colder temperatures moving in

Rain is moving out Tuesday afternoon and much colder air is moving in.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said an arctic cold front will drop temperatures 15 to 20 degrees colder later this week.

Here is what you need to know:

Rain is moving out Tuesday evening

Fog is possible for Wednesday morning’s commute

Drier, colder weather returns Wednesday.

A cold front moves through late Wednesday and will drop temps into the 40s for highs Thursday and Friday

