Rain moving out, much colder temperatures moving in

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Rain is moving out Tuesday afternoon and much colder air is moving in.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said an arctic cold front will drop temperatures 15 to 20 degrees colder later this week.

Here is what you need to know:

  • Rain is moving out Tuesday evening
  • Fog is possible for Wednesday morning’s commute
  • Drier, colder weather returns Wednesday.
  • A cold front moves through late Wednesday and will drop temps into the 40s for highs Thursday and Friday

