Rain moves through north Georgia after 3 weeks of dry weather

ATLANTA — Grab your hats and umbrellas because it will be a rainy Saturday!

After weeks of dry weather, rain has finally returned to north Georgia. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon is tracking light showers moving through the region this weekend.

Despite the rain, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended a national disaster declaration over drought conditions to 11 Georgia counties, including Bartow, Cherokee, Dawson, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Lumpkin, Murray, Pickens, and Whitfield.

Here’s what you need to know:

Off and on rain Saturday and Sunday

Rainfall amounts 0.5″ or less commonly will help but not end the drought

Highs in the 50s this weekend

