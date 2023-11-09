Rain chances, chilly temperatures back in the forecast for the weekend

Enjoy the mainly dry weather Thursday because changes are on the way for the weekend.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says a cold front moves through late tonight into Friday morning. The front will bring some light rain and showers at times tomorrow.

We’re tracking how much rainfall you can expect in your neighborhood, on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

Here’s what to know for Thursday:

One last warm day. Highs in the upper 70s today, near record highs

Periods of rain move across the area over the weekend with rain coverage/intensity increasing

0.5-1″+ of rain possible

Chilly temperatures with highs in the 50s this weekend

Delightful weather again this afternoon

