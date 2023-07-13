Pop-up showers, storms possible with more scattered storms into the weekend

ATLANTA — Expect scattered storms over Thursday and into the weekend as temperatures go up fast in the metro Atlanta area and North Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says to expect a hot afternoon Thursday, with a chance of isolated showers.

Those in the Atlanta metro area should also expect a chance of scattered storms into the weekend.

Here is what to know for Thursday:

Isolated storms return to the forecast today – nothing severe expected

Staying hot today with highs in the low to mid 90s

Heat will come down a little headed into the start of the weekend as rain chances come up

Best chance of showers/storms this weekend is Saturday, drier on Sunday

