Parts of north Georgia expecting heavy downpours Tuesday afternoon

ATLANTA — Parts of north Georgia are in for a wet and stormy afternoon.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says upper-level low pressure will spin through the area and bring heavy rain and storms with it.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

The wet pattern will continue Wednesday and Thursday, but will dry out as we approach the weekend.

Monahan says it should stay below severe limits, but will interrupt any outdoor plans.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz will have the latest tracking of the storms on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

Here’s what you need to know:

Heavy rain and storms across north Georgia

Wet weather continues through Thursday

Below average temperatures

Drier weather into the weekend

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]

How to turn on notifications in the free Severe Weather Team 2 app The WSB-TV weather app keeps you up-to-date wherever you go.

©2022 Cox Media Group