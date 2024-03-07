North Georgia weather: Dry today but more heavy rain, strong storms this weekend

After days of heavy rain, north Georgia will get a break from the wet weather on Thursday. It won’t last for long.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says Thursday will be dry and temperatures will feel like we’re in April.

Monahan says showers will develop again Friday and there is a risk for isolated strong to severe storms Friday night into early Saturday.

Severe Weather Team 2 will have the latest timing for the storms, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Here’s what to know for Thursday:

Patchy dense fog this morning, turning partly cloudy later

Highs in the low 70s today

Isolated strong/severe storms possible mainly south overnight Friday

Main impacts: flooding with another 1-3″+ of rain possible; damaging wind gusts possible

A brief spin up tornado is possible as well, mainly south of I-20

Turning windy Saturday afternoon and much cooler on Sunday

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

Preparing for heavy rain this weekend Preparing for heavy rain this weekend





©2023 Cox Media Group