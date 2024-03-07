North Georgia weather: Dry today but more heavy rain, strong storms this weekend

After days of heavy rain, north Georgia will get a break from the wet weather on Thursday. It won’t last for long.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says Thursday will be dry and temperatures will feel like we’re in April.
Monahan says showers will develop again Friday and there is a risk for isolated strong to severe storms Friday night into early Saturday.
Severe Weather Team 2 will have the latest timing for the storms, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Here’s what to know for Thursday:
- Patchy dense fog this morning, turning partly cloudy later
- Highs in the low 70s today
- Isolated strong/severe storms possible mainly south overnight Friday
- Main impacts: flooding with another 1-3″+ of rain possible; damaging wind gusts possible
- A brief spin up tornado is possible as well, mainly south of I-20
- Turning windy Saturday afternoon and much cooler on Sunday
