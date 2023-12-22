No White Christmas this year...but prepare for a rainy one in north Georgia

ATLANTA — If you’re dreaming of a White Christmas in Georgia, you’re out of luck. But it’s shaping up to a be a wet Christmas instead.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich is tracking a system expected to bring rain on Christmas Day.

Here’s what to know for the weekend

Temperatures will be warmer this weekend with highs in the 60s

Showers move in late Christmas Eve with 90% chance of rain on Christmas Day

Lingering showers on Tuesday

Much colder by the end of next week

Comfortable Friday as temperatures remain mild throughout the day





