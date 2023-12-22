No White Christmas this year...but prepare for a rainy one in north Georgia

ATLANTA — If you’re dreaming of a White Christmas in Georgia, you’re out of luck. But it’s shaping up to a be a wet Christmas instead.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich is tracking a system expected to bring rain on Christmas Day.
We’re timing how the rain could impact your Christmas Eve and Christmas Day plans, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.
Here’s what to know for the weekend
- Temperatures will be warmer this weekend with highs in the 60s
- Showers move in late Christmas Eve with 90% chance of rain on Christmas Day
- Lingering showers on Tuesday
- Much colder by the end of next week
