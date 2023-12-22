Weather

No White Christmas this year...but prepare for a rainy one in north Georgia

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — If you’re dreaming of a White Christmas in Georgia, you’re out of luck. But it’s shaping up to a be a wet Christmas instead.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich is tracking a system expected to bring rain on Christmas Day.

We’re timing how the rain could impact your Christmas Eve and Christmas Day plans, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

Here’s what to know for the weekend

  • Temperatures will be warmer this weekend with highs in the 60s
  • Showers move in late Christmas Eve with 90% chance of rain on Christmas Day
  • Lingering showers on Tuesday
  • Much colder by the end of next week

Comfortable Friday as temperatures remain mild throughout the day


