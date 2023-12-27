Much colder air moving in, flurries possible for parts of north Georgia later this week

ATLANTA — Much colder air is on the way and could bring the possibility for flurries for parts of north Georgia by the end of the week.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking the timing of an arctic cold front moving in overnight that could bring some winter weather by Friday night into Saturday morning.

Here’s what you need to know:

Arctic cold front moves through tomorrow morning – no precipitation

Breezy and colder tomorrow with highs in the low 50s

Another disturbance moves in later Friday into Saturday morning with a chance for flurries/snow showers

Best chance of flurries/snow showers in the mountains where a dusting is possible in scattered locations

Staying cold Saturday

Warming back up a bit for New Year’s Eve Sunday with highs in the 50s

