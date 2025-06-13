More showers, thunderstorms ahead for today, Father’s Day weekend

Downpours are in the forecast once again Friday.

Severe Weather Team 2 says more Gulf moisture is moving into our area.

Storms will begin to fire up this afternoon and continue into the evening with heavy rainfall and lightning likely.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the weekend.

We’ll take you through the timeline and impacts to plan out your weekend, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts wherever you go]

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

©2025 Cox Media Group