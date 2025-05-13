More scattered showers, thunderstorms on Tuesday

Tuesday is starting off wet for parts of north Georgia with the chance for more rain later today.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking rain over the north Georgia mountains to start the day.

There are also some areas of fog, so pay attention on the roads.

Monahan says a low pressure system that has brought the rain since the weekend will start to lift out of the area.

As the weather dries out, it’ll also heat up with highs near 90 later this week.

What to know for Tuesday:

Areas of fog this morning with scattered showers and storms in the mountains

Upper level low starts lifting out today

Scattered showers and storms today and tomorrow

Turning warmer and drier

Highs in the upper 80s to around 90 later this week

