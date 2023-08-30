More heavy rain, thunderstorms possible in north Georgia; flood watch issued for few counties

ATLANTA — A line of severe storms moved through the metro Atlanta area on Monday and Tuesday night.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking another round of rain and thunderstorms for Wednesday while also tracking Hurricane Idalia.

While parts of south Georgia are under hurricane warnings, north Georgia will have minimal impacts from Idalia.

The storms on Monday and Tuesday were unrelated to Idalia, but there will be scattered rain and storms from the Idalia bands on Wednesday.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 2 as we track the line of rain and storms

Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday.

Heaviest rain south and east of I-20

Wind gusts 20-30 mph possible; some trees, power lines could come down

Flood Watch for Greene, Jasper, Monroe, Putnam counties in the Channel 2 viewing area

Northwest Georgia will be mainly dry

