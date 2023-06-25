Weather

LIVE UPDATES: Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms, severe thunderstorm watch in effect

ATLANTA — A line of strong to severe storms is moving through north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says there is a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather with risk of heavy rain and lightning.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Several warnings have already been issued.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the storms as they move through your neighborhood, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

LIVE UPDATES:

5:24 p.m.

5:14 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bartow, Chattooga, Cherokee, Floyd and Fulton County until 6:00pm.

3:24 p.m.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Isolated severe storms and damaging wind gusts are possible
  • Heavy rain, hail
  • Ponding on roads where storms are heaviest

