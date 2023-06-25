LIVE UPDATES: Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms, severe thunderstorm watch in effect

ATLANTA — A line of strong to severe storms is moving through north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says there is a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather with risk of heavy rain and lightning.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Several warnings have already been issued.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the storms as they move through your neighborhood, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

LIVE UPDATES:

5:24 p.m.

A line of storms in north Georgia is moving into metro Atlanta with lots of lightning and the potential for damaging wind.



Live coverage on Channel 2 at 6:00pm. pic.twitter.com/fYTJCQH8xb — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) June 25, 2023

5:14 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bartow, Chattooga, Cherokee, Floyd and Fulton County until 6:00pm.

3:24 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for part of our area (details on Channel 2) until 8:00pm. — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) June 25, 2023

Here’s what you need to know:

Isolated severe storms and damaging wind gusts are possible

Heavy rain, hail

Ponding on roads where storms are heaviest

