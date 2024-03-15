Line of storms with strong wind gusts, brief tornado risk moving toward north Georgia

ATLANTA — Be weather aware on Friday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking a line capable of producing strong to severe storms moving through north Georgia Friday morning.

The main impacts will be heavy rain and strong wind gusts. Isolated severe storms are possible with damaging winds, large hail and a low-end threat of a brief tornado.

Monahan says the line of storms caused significant tornado damage to our west, but the system will be weaker when it moves through Georgia.

Here’s what to know

Line of storms moves across north Georgia this morning

Entering NW GA after 7am; metro Atlanta 9-11am, south side late morning to early afternoon

Storm threat moves into middle/south Georgia later today, but showers remain across north Georgia

1″+ of rain possible

Drier Saturday with another chance of rain moving in for Sunday

Turning much cooler next week

