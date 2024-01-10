Light snow comes down in parts of north Georgia

GEORGIA — Light snow has begun falling in parts of north Georgia as of Tuesday night.

Temperatures have fallen into the low 30s in the mountains and are still in the 40s in Atlanta.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said we’re just now starting to see some light snow across the mountains and a mix as far south as Canton.

A video and photos from viewers showed light snow falling in Cherokee County and dusting in Union County.

Snow or sleet or graupel or maybe all three in Canton. Whatever…It was frozen. Blink and you’d miss it. Lasted about 5 minutes. @BradNitzWSB @ChristinaWSBwx pic.twitter.com/aFpSkfrcft — Andrew Cohen (@AndrewC75) January 10, 2024

Snow in Blairsville (Steven Rowan)

Live cameras showed snow flurries coming down in Blue Ridge, Georgia and in Ellijay, Georgia on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

Several school districts in north Georgia have adjusted their plans for Wednesday morning because of a risk of winter weather.

See which counties have school closings or delays, here.

What you need to know:

The light snow is expected to be over by early morning.

Parts of north Georgia mountain could see freezing temperatures.

