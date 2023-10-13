Weather

Light showers possible, enjoy last days in 70s for awhile across north Georgia

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Rainy day in Atlanta (John Spink, jspink@ajc.com)

Don’t be surprised if you see some drizzle on Friday in metro Atlanta.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich has been tracking a heavy mist, light rain and a little bit of fog. There’s also a change in the temperatures starting this weekend.

Kramlich says Saturday will likely be the last fairly warm day for awhile. A cold front will sneak in Saturday night with the cooler air reaching us by Sunday.

We’re tracking when you can see lows in the 40s, on Channel 2 Action News.

  • On and off mist and drizzle today through the evening
  • Cool today highs in the upper 60s
  • We clear out and warm up to the 70s Saturday
  • Highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s next week

