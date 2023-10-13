Light showers possible, enjoy last days in 70s for awhile across north Georgia

Don’t be surprised if you see some drizzle on Friday in metro Atlanta.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich has been tracking a heavy mist, light rain and a little bit of fog. There’s also a change in the temperatures starting this weekend.

Kramlich says Saturday will likely be the last fairly warm day for awhile. A cold front will sneak in Saturday night with the cooler air reaching us by Sunday.

We’re tracking when you can see lows in the 40s, on Channel 2 Action News.

On and off mist and drizzle today through the evening

Cool today highs in the upper 60s

We clear out and warm up to the 70s Saturday

Highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s next week

