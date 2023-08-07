Level 3 out of 5 risk for severe storms in north Georgia Monday

ATLANTA — An active weather day is ahead for north Georgia Monday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the majority of north Georgia is under a Level 3 of 5 risk for severe weather.

The storm is expected to move into the north Georgia mountains early afternoon Monday and then into metro Atlanta in the mid to late afternoon.

Monahan says a cold front moving into north Georgia is driving the widespread rain and storms.

Here is what to expect:

Heavy rain and frequent lightning

Damaging 60+ wind gusts and large hail

Ponding on roads where storms are heaviest

