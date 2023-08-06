Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms in northwest Georgia Sunday

ATLANTA — A wet week is ahead for residents in north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says there is a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather for all of north Georgia and a Level 2 risk in northwest Georgia.

Kramlich says the main storm impacts will happen Sunday afternoon and evening with heavy rain and damaging winds. A brief, spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out for the areas under a Level 2 risk.

Monday is also expected to have a high severe weather threat.

Kramlich says there is a Level 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather for northeast Georgia and a Level 2 risk for all of north Georgia.

Here’s what you need to know:

Heavy rain and frequent lightning

Isolated severe storms and damaging wind gusts are possible

Ponding on roads where storms are heaviest

