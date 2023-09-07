Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms for parts of north Georgia Thursday

ATLANTA — Storms are on the way for parts of north Georgia on Thursday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says areas south and east of Atlanta are under a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms due to a cold front that will move into the region.

Monahan says isolated storms could develop late Thursday afternoon with heavy rain and the possibility of strong, damaging wind gusts.

Here’s what you need to know:

Heavy rain

Isolated severe storms and damaging wind gusts are possible

Ponding on roads where storms are heaviest.

