Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms in north Georgia

ATLANTA — A second round of severe storms is on the way Monday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says storms won’t be as widespread as Sunday however, north Georgia will be under a Level 1 of 5 severe weather risk.

On Sunday, severe storms tore through most of north Georgia, causing damage and power outages.

It's a much quieter start to the day this morning.



Later today, storms won't be as widespread as yesterday, but we do have a level 1 of 5 severe weather risk across north Georgia.



Monahan added this week will also bring the hottest weather of the year, with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Here’s what you need to know:

Heavy rain

Damaging wind gusts and hail

Ponding on roads where storms are heaviest

Just isolated storms in the forecast today

