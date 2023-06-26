Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms in north Georgia

ATLANTA — A second round of severe storms is on the way Monday.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says storms won’t be as widespread as Sunday however, north Georgia will be under a Level 1 of 5 severe weather risk.
On Sunday, severe storms tore through most of north Georgia, causing damage and power outages.
Get the latest tracking from Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]
It's a much quieter start to the day this morning.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) June 26, 2023
Later today, storms won't be as widespread as yesterday, but we do have a level 1 of 5 severe weather risk across north Georgia.
Tracking that + building heat now on Channel 2. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/gvKzR7L52q
Monahan added this week will also bring the hottest weather of the year, with highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Heavy rain
- Damaging wind gusts and hail
- Ponding on roads where storms are heaviest
- Just isolated storms in the forecast today
[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]
©2022 Cox Media Group