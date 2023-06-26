Weather

Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms in north Georgia

By WSBTV.com News Staff

More isolated storms possible today, but not widespread

ATLANTA — A second round of severe storms is on the way Monday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says storms won’t be as widespread as Sunday however, north Georgia will be under a Level 1 of 5 severe weather risk.

On Sunday, severe storms tore through most of north Georgia, causing damage and power outages.

Monahan added this week will also bring the hottest weather of the year, with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Heavy rain
  • Damaging wind gusts and hail
  • Ponding on roads where storms are heaviest
  • Just isolated storms in the forecast today

